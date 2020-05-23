More than 500 dead statewide as 6.8% of new COVID-19 tests come back positive

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Saturday that 6.8% of new COVID-19 tests came back positive as the state surpassed 500 deaths statewide.

DHS officials have confirmed 14,899 cases of the disease, which is an increase of 307 cases since Friday afternoon. Eleven people have died from complications due to COVID-19 since Friday.

Saturday’s percent of positive tests shows an increase of nearly two percentage points since Friday. Over the past week, the percent of new positive tests has fluctuated wildly, peaking at roughly 8% and reaching roughly 3% at its low point.

There are currently 54 labs throughout Wisconsin that are capable of testing for COVID-19, and 33 more labs plan to begin testing soon. Statewide, health officials are able to process 14,153 tests per day.

While the statewide numbers continue to climb, patients throughout the state continue to recover. Nearly 8,700 people have recovered from their infections, which is roughly 58% of confirmed cases. Just under 5,700 cases are still active, according to DHS data.

