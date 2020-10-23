More than 4K new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wisconsin as second patient admitted to Alternate Care Facility

MADISON, Wis. — Over 4,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed throughout Wisconsin in the past day, according to state and county health officials.

With 4,190* new cases recorded as of Friday afternoon, the state’s lifetime total has reached 190,819*. More than 39,000 of those cases remain active.

The state Department of Health Services underwent system maintenance this past weekend, which caused a fluctuation in the amount of newly reported cases throughout the week. DHS said Thursday that the data will no longer be affected by backlogged cases and will “reflect what we expect to see given the high COVID-19 activity levels across Wisconsin.”

The rolling average for positive tests over the past seven days slightly decreased to 22.7%, which is still more than one-fifth of new tests. The seven-day equivalent for total tests by day is now at 11.9%.

The amount of deaths due to coronavirus complications nearly doubled Friday with 37. At least 1,760* deaths have been confirmed since the start of the pandemic.

DHS officials said an additional 183 were hospitalized, up from Thursday’s 151. As of Friday afternoon, there are now two patients admitted to the Alternate Care Facility at State Fair Park. The facility has been open since Oct. 14, with the first patient admitted Wednesday.

Over 100 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 in Dane County alone.

“This virus knows no boundaries and the sickness it’s inflicting upon this community is causing hardship, fear, and loss,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said. “The COVID-19 pandemic is starting to breach what was once a firewall, growing numbers in our hospitals and intensive care units.”

Local leaders have also warned against holding large gatherings ahead of Friday night’s Badgers football game, the first of the season.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.