More than 4.3K new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wisconsin; 7-day positivity rate reaches 35%

MADISON, Wis. — The positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests has continued to steadily climb in Wisconsin, according to the state Department of Health Services.

As of Monday afternoon, the seven-day rolling average for new tests by person has reached 35%, while the seven-day equivalent for total tests by day is at 17.5%.

State and county health officials have confirmed an additional 4,336* new cases, bringing the state’s lifetime total to 271,966*. DHS officials said more than 59,000, or 21.7% of those cases remain active. The seven-day average of new cases per day has reached 5,639.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, more than 10 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed throughout the United States.

At least 2,360* in Wisconsin have died from coronavirus complications since March, with 21 more deaths recorded Monday.

DHS officials said there were 100 people hospitalized with COVID-19 between Sunday and Monday. With 11,032 hospital beds, 13% remain available for new patients.

Dane County alone has 155 active hospitalizations, according to public health officials.

For the latest COVID-19 headlines, click here.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.