More than 300 free face masks given away in Janesville; city plans another free mask drive next week

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville city leaders distributed more than 300 masks free of charge to community members on Thursday.

The city partnered with the “Sew Connected Mask Warriors” program through the United Way Blackhawk Region.

Watch your mailbox! Residents will receive this postcard as a reminder of importance of wearing a mask. HUGE thanks to the @UnitedWayBR & Janesville Foundation for their partnership on this public safety campaign!#JanesvilleStrong #FlattentheCurve #Community #SocialDistance pic.twitter.com/oR22MDgr1p — City of Janesville (@City_Janesville) May 7, 2020

The group created hundreds of masks for city leaders to hand free of charge. The public was able to pick up the masks from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in front of the Senior Center.

The city is working to help the group replenish supplies and hopes to hand out masks again next Thursday.

