More than 30 firearms stolen from Dane County gun shop, deputies say

DEERFIELD, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after more than 30 firearms were stolen from a gun shop in the town of Deerfield.

Deputies responded to an alarm at Smitty’s Guns, located at 575 London Road, around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, according to a release from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe a red Toyota Corolla is connected to the crime. The car was found abandoned but still running in a ditch on Highway 73. The car was stolen from Madison, deputies said.

A second vehicle, a black sedan, is also believed to be involved, according to the release. Both were captured on video in the area.

Deputies are contacting people who live along London Road. They are asking for people to turn over any video from home surveillance systems or video doorbell devices, the release said.

Those with information about this crime are asked to call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900.