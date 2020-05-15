More than 200 salon owners, stylists ask to open May 18

The group proposed precautions they could put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

A group of more than 200 salon owners, stylists and other salon workers in Wisconsin wrote a letter to the governor, and now local leaders, asking to be allowed open starting May 18.

The letter, signed by 245 people who work in salons across the state, outlined precautions they are willing to take in order to make that opening happen, including having stylists and clients wear masks, limiting occupancy and services and having clients wait in the car instead of in the waiting room, among other proposals.

Bree McLain, who owns Lotus Salons, was one of the salon owners and stylists that signed onto the letter.

“We’re willing to do it because we feel it’s important for our clients and ourselves,” she said. “And we’re anxious to get back to work.”

McLain said the salon industry is well equipped to handle additional restrictions due to the licensing requirements that come with the job.

“We’re already used to doing those types of practices, so all we needed to do in order to open back up is adhere to some new guidelines,” she said.

She and one of her business partners, Amber Luebke, said the continuing education requirements necessary to keep up licensure typically focus on preventing disease.

“There’s already so much on disease and blood, it really does cover all of that already,” Luebke said. “And pandemic wise, I’m sure it will get into that as well.”

Lotus Salons are located in Sun Prairie and Stoughton, both in Dane County and put under similar restrictions to the state’s Safer at Home order following the state Supreme Court ruling that nixed the restrictions for the state.

McLain said she has reached out to the mayors of Stoughton and Sun Prairie now as well. The latter municipality posted on its website it will continue to follow the direction of Dane County.

Mandy Fujihira, another owner and stylist at Lotus Salons, said their people are ready when they get the all clear.

“We’ve had many discussions with being prepared when we do open, the new normal that it’s going to be,” Fujihira said. “But everyone’s pretty much ready to get back at this point.”

The governor’s office did not return a request for comment on this story.

