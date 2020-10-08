More than 2.8K COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wisconsin; 110 hospitalized

MADISON, Wis. — Health officials from around the state have confirmed thousands of new coronavirus cases Thursday.

There were an additional 2,855* cases recorded, a sizable increase from Wednesday’s case count. The state’s lifetime total has reached 142,199* cases, with more than 26,000 still active.

The seven-day average positivity rate for tests by person is now at 17.1%, while the percentage for total tests by day is at 9.3%. The state Department of Health Services said 16,656 people have been tested in the past 24 hours.

DHS officials said 110 more people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. With 11,472 hospital beds in Wisconsin, 16% remain available as of Thursday afternoon.

A Wisconsin prisoner died at UW Hospital on Wednesday after testing positive for the virus. The news comes after two inmates in Dodge County reportedly died of COVID-19 complications last month.

Eight more deaths were confirmed Thursday, bringing the state’s death toll since the start of the pandemic to 1,427*.

As of Wednesday afternoon, DHS officials said every county in Wisconsin was classified as having a high or very high activity level for disease spread.

For more COVID-19 headlines, click here.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.