More than 1,800 impacted in breach of protected health information at treatment facility

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin Department of Corrections employee discovered information for those at a treatment facility were not hidden on the websites of three vendors that had been contracted for canteen orders, officials announced Monday.

The discovery was made May 15, the release said. It was a breach of certain protected health information. Names and treatment facility information were listed and associated with individuals residing in six facilities so individuals could purchase and send canteen items to those in the treatment facilities.

The release said no other treatment records or sensitive information was released.

DOC notified vendors and changes were made to make sure any information about the location of a treatment facility was masked from the public.

DOC sent notification letters to the 1,853 people who were impacted between October 7, 2019 and June 15, 2020.

The DOC is required to notify about the breach of public health information under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

