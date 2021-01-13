More than 175K vaccine doses administered in Wisconsin; 7-day positivity rate continues to drop

MADISON, Wis. — Over 175,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Wisconsinites as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the state Department of Health Services.

Health officials said more than 600,000 doses have been allocated throughout the state, and roughly 373,000 have been shipped.

The seven-day positivity rate for new tests by person has once again decreased to 28.1%, while the seven-day equivalent for total tests by day slightly dropped to 9.4%.

State and county health officials recorded 2,241* new cases of the virus, which is below the seven-day rolling average of 2,646. Wisconsin has reached an all-time total of 513,656* confirmed cases, and 27,749, or 5.4% of those cases remain active.

At least 5,337* have died of coronavirus complications since the start of the pandemic, with 40 new deaths confirmed. An additional 122 have been hospitalized since Tuesday afternoon. Out of the state’s nearly 11,000 hospital beds, 18% are available for new patients.

Health officials said a more contagious variant of COVID-19 first identified in the UK has officially made its way to Wisconsin.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.