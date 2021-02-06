More than 150K Wisconsinites fully vaccinated against COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. — More than 150,000 Wisconsinites are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 158,053 people have gotten both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s an increase of 14,443 people since Friday. DHS officials expect to see an increase in the number of vaccinated individuals each day as vaccines become more available.

Health officials confirmed an additional 934 positive cases Saturday, bringing the state’s lifetime total to 549,155 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The new numbers come as the seven-day positivity rate for new tests by person continued its downward trend. As of Saturday the seven-day average dropped to 18.1% while the seven-day average for total tests by day held steady at 4.7%.

Health officials also confirmed an additional 32 deaths on Saturday. At least 6,052 have died from COVID-19 complication since the start of the pandemic.

