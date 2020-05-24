More than 15,000 cases confirmed as 5.5% of new tests come back positive

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin surpassed 15,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus Sunday afternoon as 5.5% of new tests came back positive.

The percent of new positive cases shows a decrease of roughly one-and-a-half percentage points since Saturday when 6.8% of tests came back positive. Since Saturday, 401 more people have tested positive for the virus, according to officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

In total, 15,300 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin. Of those, 510 people have died from complications due to the disease.

On Saturday, Dane County crossed the 600 case mark with at least 601 confirmed cases county wide. That benchmark comes just days before Dane County is set to move into Phase 1 of its reopening plan.

While more than 15,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin, a majority of patients have recovered from their infections. Roughly 59%, or 8,999 people, have recovered from the disease.

Of the patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, 2,315 of them have been hospitalized at some point due to complications from their infection.

