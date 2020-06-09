More than 1,200 residents without power in Middleton

MIDDLETON, Wis. — More than 1,200 people are without power following a thunderstorm that passed through the Madison area.

The Middleton Police Department posted on Facebook that multiple traffic lights on Century Avenue were also impacted by the outage.

Police said they are putting out temporary stop signs.

Madison Gas & Electric is working to make repairs, which should be fixed sometime after 7 p.m.

