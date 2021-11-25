More than 1,100 take part in Madison Turkey Trot

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison tradition returned Thursday morning when more than 1,100 runners took off for the annual Turkey Trot.

Participants lined up outside the Alliant Energy Center for the 5K run and walk before taking off and running through Quann Park and along Wingra Creek.

Madison native Carl Hirsch finished with the fastest time on the day, completing the run in just over 16 minutes.

It was a cold run, and runners even had to battle some snow during the race.

That didn’t stop one runner named Molly from taking part.

“My fiancee dragged me out,” Molly said. “It’s the first time I’ve ever actually run a race.”

To view full race results, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.