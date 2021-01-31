More than 100K Wisconsinites have completed their COVID-19 vaccination series

MADISON, Wis. — More than 100,000 Wisconsinites have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 101,219 Wisconsinites have gotten both doses of a vaccine since the first doses arrived in December.

A total of 846,300 vaccine doses have been allocated to the state, and health officials have ordered an additional 641,150 doses.

The latest vaccine numbers come as health care workers state health officials confirmed an additional 1,007 new cases of COVID-19.

To date, 542,415 Wisconsinites have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to DHS data. Of those cases, 19,161 are still active statewide.

As of Sunday, the seven-day positivity rate for new tests by person was 19.6%, which is an increase of one-tenth of a percentage point since Saturday, according to DHS data. The seven-day equivalent for total tests by day dropped one-tenth of a percentage point, bringing it to 5.2%.

DHS officials also confirmed three new deaths Sunday, bringing the state’s lifetime death toll to 5,896 people.

An additional 55 Wisconsinites were hospitalized within the past 24 hours. As of Sunday, roughly 20% of the state’s hospital beds remained open.