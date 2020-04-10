More than 100 families get free dinner thanks to Boys and Girls Club of Dane County program

Melissa Behling by Melissa Behling

MADISON, Wis. — More than 100 local families took home a free dinner Friday night, thanks to a Boys and Girls Club of Dane County program.

Families picked up pans of lasagna from the club’s Madison and Fitchburg locations as part of COVID-19 relief efforts.

Gino’s Italian Deli and Local 311 Firefighters donated the lasagna and helped distribute it.

Chief Development Officer Laura Ford-Harris said the Boys and Girls Club knows there’s a need in our community.

“We know our neighbors and friends are hurting. Each week as businesses are affected, we are able to try to meet those needs,” Ford-Harris said. “Being able to provide meals for the community and our youth from our programs is so important.”

A college student at the Allied club in Fitchburg was surprised with a donated electric vehicle, courtesy of Schmidt’s Auto Inc. Savannah Montgomery is a member of the club who wrote a letter about how helpful a car would be to her, since she attends college out of state. Montgomery also received a $500 gift card.

The food distribution event was part of a Boys and Girls Club campaign called MOVE4BGC. It asks community members to sign up to participate in different running, walking and biking events that raise money to support the club’s three main COVID-19 response goals: providing 20,000 meals for children and families; providing 10,000 meals for first responders; and reaching 1,000 children through online educational programming. If you’d like to sign up or make a donation, click here.

Feed to Go also distributed grab-and-go meals. The program is supported by the Boys and Girls Club, Feed Kitchen, Selfless Ambition and the Northside Planning Council.

