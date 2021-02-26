More than 10 percent of Dane County now fully vaccinated for COVID-19

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

Courtesy of UW Health/John Maniaci

MADISON, Wis. — Public health officials in Dane County say more than 16 percent of the county’s population have now received doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 10 percent of the county is considered completely vaccinated.

Public Health Madison & Dane County says nearly 150,000 doses of the vaccine — 149,757 — have been given in the county so far, with a little more than 2,800 doses being given in each of the last two days.

A total of 93,843 people in Dane County have been vaccinated so far, according to data updated Friday on the county’s dashboard. Of those, 55,915 people have received both doses of their shots to complete the vaccination.

The next phase of people eligible to be vaccinated begins Monday, March 1st, with educators and childcare workers being prioritized along with people aged 65 and older. However, PHMDC said Thursday that they will not receive the vaccine doses needed for a mass vaccination effort for teachers they had planned at the Alliant Energy Center, and teachers in Dane County may need to wait at least two more weeks before getting vaccinated.

On Friday, SSM Health announced it would be able to vaccinate teachers and school staff at the Waunakee and Sun Prairie school districts early next week since it is already the health care provider for those districts. PHMDC says all other school districts in the county are scheduled to get their vaccines through the Alliant Energy Center effort now scheduled to start the week of March 15th.

