More than 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Over 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered throughout Wisconsin, according to the state Department of Health Services.

As of Wednesday afternoon, a total of 1,023,576 doses have been administered since December. Health officials said 263,877 have fully completed the vaccine series, which is greater than the population of Madison.

The seven-day average percent positive by test has remained at 3.1% for the third straight day. The positivity rate has stayed below 10% for more than five consecutive weeks, according to DHS data.

Health officials confirmed 657 new cases of the virus, which is slightly above Tuesday’s count. The seven-day rolling average of new cases per day continues to drop, with Wednesday’s average at 731. Wisconsin has reached a lifetime total of 556,989 confirmed cases, and 10,092, or 1.8% cases are active.

Ten more people have died of coronavirus complications, which puts the statewide death toll at 6,214. DHS officials said an additional 76 were hospitalized in the past 24 hours. Of the state’s 10,832 hospital beds, 19% are available for new patients.

