More snow, wind expected through Tuesday morning
MADISON, Wis. — Moderate to heavy snow and strong northeast winds will continue this morning.
Blowing and drifting snow will make travel difficult. Additional accumulations of 1 to 2 inches is expected, and could bring totals to 3-7 inches for most of the area. Lighter amounts of snow will land north of the Wisconsin Dells, with heaviest totals falling near the Illinois state line.
Snow is expected to wind down after 12 p.m. Tuesday. Tuesday’s high is 25 degrees. Temperatures will stay steady in the mid-20s during the day.
