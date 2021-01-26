More snow, wind expected through Tuesday morning

Moderate to heavy snow and strong northeast winds will continue this morning.

Haddie McLean by Haddie McLean

MADISON, Wis. — Moderate to heavy snow and strong northeast winds will continue this morning.

Blowing and drifting snow will make travel difficult. Additional accumulations of 1 to 2 inches is expected, and could bring totals to 3-7 inches for most of the area. Lighter amounts of snow will land north of the Wisconsin Dells, with heaviest totals falling near the Illinois state line.

Right now from the state line in Beloit up to Madison and east to Johnson Creek many roads are snow covered and slick across southern Wisconsin. Be extra cautious if you must travel overnight. Plan for extra travel time in your morning commute or if you can, delay any travel. pic.twitter.com/UhM1oZ8RY6 — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) January 26, 2021

Snow is expected to wind down after 12 p.m. Tuesday. Tuesday’s high is 25 degrees. Temperatures will stay steady in the mid-20s during the day.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.