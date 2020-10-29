More sections of I-39/90 to open in Rock County

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The I-39/90 expansion project has reached another milestone as it continues to reopen.

According to a news release, additional sections of the Interstate in Rock County are planned to be open to three lanes each way Friday morning.

The Department of Transportation release said the speed limit within the opening sections will be posted at 70 miles per hour, but drivers are advised to watch out for dangerous conditions.

Officials said from Beloit to Janesville, three lanes will be open each way between County South/Shopiere Road near Beloit and Highway 11/Avalon Road south of Janesville. Three lanes will also be open for I-39/90 northbound between Highway 11/Avalon Road and Mount Zion Avenue, as well as four open lanes for I-39/90 southbound between Mount Zion Avenue and Highway 11/Avalon Road.

From Janesville to Edgerton, officials said three lanes will be open each way on I-39/90 from Townline Road to the Rock River bridges.

The release said about 40 miles of the 45-mile project will be completed by the end of construction season.

The entire project from Beloit to Madison is scheduled to be finished next fall.

