More people turning to psychics for guidance during pandemic

The level of stress and fear in society is having a direct impact on the number of clients that psychics are virtually helping

MADISON, Wis. — Whether or not you believe in the power or capabilities of psychics, more and more people are turning to them for guidance during this pandemic.

While appointments with psychics are typically done in person, they’ve now switched to virtual appointments. But for Laura Kuhl, who is a fourth generation intuitive healer in Madison, she said her readings on clients can be done just the same.

Kuhl said she’s seen an increase of people booking appointments with her in recent weeks.

“There’s a lot of fear and anxiety going on in the world right now,” she said.

Kuhl said many people are asking about the health of their family, job security, financial worries, etc. Kuhl said right now, it’s difficult to tell what the future holds.

“Nobody knows what the future is. Nobody, even people like myself. Everything is always changing,” she said.

Instead of giving people a look into the future, Kuhl said she is able to offer people reassurance and individual outcomes based on individual readings.

“We teach them to answer their own questions and open them up to creating their own reality for their own future,” Kuhl said. “So what you think is what you feel. What you think and feel will create the outcome for later in life.”

Kuhl said she offers a new way of thinking for clients. She said she wants clients to do away with fear and focus on the present and how we can create a new future for ourselves.

Kuhl said one of her greatest accomplishments during this pandemic has been talking people out of taking their own lives.

“People get really scared. That’s when we see a spike in suicide. I was able to help them. That, right there, that’s amazing to me.”

Kuhl said she knows there are skeptics out there, but welcomes people to “try me.”

“I’ve had lots of people who were skeptics whose minds were changed,” she said. “You don’t have to believe in this for this to work.”

