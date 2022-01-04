More people are now Googling questions about COVID-19 tests than vaccines. We asked a local doctor to answer them.

by Christina Lorey

AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin - staff, AP

MADISON, Wis.– In just the past two weeks, the data has flipped: now, more people are Googling questions about COVID-19 tests rather than vaccines, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

UW Health Dr. Jeff Pothof answered some of the most common questions local doctors are seeing at this stage of the pandemic.

Are COVID tests accurate?

Pothof says, overall, yes, especially if the test result comes back positive.

“Let’s say I have a runny nose and a sore throat and I’m wondering if I have COVID,” he told News 3 Now. “If I take a PCR or an antigen test and I have symptoms, the test is awesome. You have COVID.”

Pothof explained false positives are very rare, but occasionally happen when asymptomatic people take at-home tests. False negatives are more common and often happen when people take rapid tests too soon after exposure.

Which test should I take?

PCR tests, the kind administered at testing sites, are most accurate and can pick up on COVID before at-home, rapid tests do. But they can also detect the virus long after a person is contagious.

“A lot of people will test positive for three months after infection,” Pothof explained. “So it’s important people don’t think you just have to go get a test on day five of isolation and it’s going to be negative. That most likely won’t happen.”

That’s why doctors urge anyone who tests positive to stay home for 10 full days and as long as their symptoms last.

Should you call your doctor after testing positive?

Not immediately, according to Dr. Pothof.

“When I’m in the emergency room and diagnose people with COVID-19 who are not so sick as so need admission right now, I tell them to go get a pulse oximeter,” Pothof said.

A pulse oximeter is a small device that clips onto the finger and measures the oxygen saturation level of a person’s blood or, put more simply, how well the person can breathe. A reading of 95 is considered typical for most healthy people. If the reading drops below 88, the person should contact their doctor.

“The thing that really gets people in trouble with COVID is the feeling they can’t breathe,” Pothof said. “That’s what’s so scary. On the individual level, you have no idea what’s going to happen to you.”

