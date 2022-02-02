More people are getting vaccines outside of healthcare settings: Why doctors believe this will help

by Christina Lorey

MADISON, Wis.– When Dane County doctors started vaccinating our community one year ago, they made a promise to meet people where they are.

And it’s a promise they’ve kept.

Most people equate getting vaccinated with doctors’ offices, pharmacies, and health clinics. But, as the case with many aspects of our lives, COVID-19 changed that.

New numbers from SSM Health show 15% of all COVID vaccines are given outside typical healthcare settings, a record. To date, SSM doctors have administered more than 330,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine, in addition to 20,000 boosters.

“Some of us are just busy,” Mo Kharbat, SSM Health Vice President of Pharmacy Services, told News 3 Now. “Bringing the vaccine to people just makes sense, so they don’t have to make an appointment. They don’t have to go out of their way or stop somewhere else.”

Kharbat says schools and workplaces are among the most popular sites for pop-up clinics, which SSM is once again making a push for as omicron deaths climb and sub-variants emerge. SSM Health is hosting a variety of pop-ups throughout February, specifically focused on vaccinating and boosting older and more vulnerable people, although the clinics are open, and encouraged, to all.

“When you look at people who’ve been admitted to the hospital, people who’ve been boosted have a far less chance of being admitted,” said Dr. David Ottenbaker, Kharbat’s colleague at SSM.

“There’s also a wane in vaccine effectiveness over time, from about 90% to 60%. The booster brings you back up to about 95%,” he added.

Ottenbaker emphasizes that whether you’re young and healthy, recently had COVID, previously had COVID, or simply think you don’t need it, you should get both vaccinated and boosted.

“The vaccines may not prevent illness, but they prevent serious illness,” said Ottenbaker. “And that’s the message we want to keep on bringing home to people.”

