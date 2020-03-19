More of The Best

Get to Know 41 of the Best of Madison Winners

Salvatore's Tomato Pies

Best Pizza | Gold Winner

Salvatore’s Tomato Pies’

The Soap Opera

Gift Shop/Specialty Store | Silver Winner

The Soap Opera

Transformation Center

Best Personal Trainers | Gold & Bronze Winner
Best Alternative Fitness Center | Silver Winner

Transformation Center

Sauk Point Veterinary Clinic

Best Veterinarian | Bronze Winner

Sauk Point Veterinary Clinic

Gail Ambrosius Chocolatier

Best Chocolate | Gold Winner

Gail Ambrosius Chocolatier

Metcalfe's Market

Best Grocery Store | Silver Winner

Metcalfe’s Market

Buck & Honey's Monona

Best New Restaurant | Gold Winner

Buck & Honey’s Monona

Toot and Kate's Wine Bar

Best Wine Bar | Silver Winner

Toot + Kate’s Wine Bar

Eno Vino Downtown

Best Restaurant | Gold Winner

Eno Vino Downtown

Fromagination

Best Specialty Food Store | Gold Winner

Fromagination

Warped Speed Lake Louie Brewing

Best Local Craft Beer | Bronze Winner

Warped Speed, Lake Louie Brewing

Bergstrom Automotive

Best Dealer Auto Service Shop | Silver Winner
Best Domestic Auto Dealer | Silver Winner
Best Luxury Auto | Bronze Winner
Best Used Car Dealer | Bronze Winner

Bergstrom Automotive

Summit Credit Union

Best Wisconsin Credit Union | Gold Winner
Best Mortgage Company | Gold Winner

Summit Credit Union

The Healthy Place

Best Health Specialty Store | Gold Winner

The Healthy Place

Kicks Unlimited Karate

Best Martial Arts Studio | Gold Winner

Kicks Unlimited

Infinite Athlete Chiropractic and Rehab

Best Chiropractor | Bronze Winner

Infinite Athlete Chiropractic & Rehab LLC

Lori's Pet-Agree Salon

Best Pet Grooming | Gold Winner

Lori’s Pet-Agree Salon LLC

Madison Children's Museum

Best Museum | Gold Winner

Madison Children’s Museum

The Dog Den

Best Pet Day Care & Boarding | Bronze Winner

The Dog Den

Davejones Home Bomad

Best Electrician | Gold Winner
Best Plumber | Gold Winner

Dave Jones, Inc.

Dwellings Interior Design

Best Interior Design | Silver Winner

Dwellings Interiors

St. Vincent de Paul

Best Thrift Store | Gold Winner

St. Vincent De Paul Store

BMO Wealth Management

Best Wealth Management | Silver Winner

BMO Wealth Management

Wollersheim Winery and Distillery

Best Winery | Gold Winner
Best Distillery | Gold Winner

Wollersheim Winery & Distillery

Float Madison

Best Specialty Spa | Silver Winner

Float Madison

Electrolysis Clinic and Laser

Best Laser hair Removal | Bronze Winner

Electrolysis Clinic & Laser & ECL Wellness Center

The Cozy Home

Best Antique Store | Bronze Winner

The Cozy Home

Drumlin Ridge Winery

Best Winery | Silver Winner

Drumlin Ridge Winery

The Alexander Co. Inc

Best Commercial Developer | Silver Winner

The Alexander Co.

The Bruce Company

Best Lawn, Garden & Landscape | Gold Winner

The Bruce Co.

Bergamot Massage Therapy and Bodywork

Best Spa | Bronze Winner

Bergamot Massage Therapy & Bodywork

Goodman's Jewelers

Best Jeweler | Gold Winner

Goodman’s Jewelers

Rejuvenation Spa

Best Spa | Silver Winner

Rejuvenation Spa

Anytime Fitness

Best Fitness Center | Silver Winner

Anytime Fitness

Madison Chocolate Company

Best Chocolate | Silver Winner
Best Artisan Food Product | Bronze Winner

Madison Chocolate Co.

Bailey's Run Vineyard

Best Winery | Bronze Winner

Bailey’s Run Vineyard & Winery

Cat Care Clinic

Best Veterinarian | Silver Winner

Cat Care Clinic

Oregon Community Bank

Best Wisconsin Bank | Bronze Winner

Oregon Community Bank

Laquerus

Best Nail Salon | Gold Winner

Laquerus

Lake Mills Cleaners and Dyers
Best Dry Cleaner | Silver Winner

Lake Mills Cleaners & Dyers

Speckled Hen Inn

Best Bed & Breakfast | Gold Winner

The Speckled Hen Inn

Ishnala Supper Club

Best Destination Restaurant | Gold Winner
Best Supper Club | Gold Winner

Ishnala Supper Club

 

