More Madison music moves online

Lords of the Trident parody video 'I Believe I'm in Quarantine' goes, ahem, viral

Lords of the Trident lead singer Fang VonWrathenstein (aka Ty Cristian) misses his band his parody video "I Believe I'm in Quarantine." (Video still courtesy of Ty Christian)

Madison’s plethora of live entertainment venues cancelled events and shuttered a week before Gov. Evers ordered all nonessential businesses to close to help stem the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus.

In fact, several local musicians and bands had already turned to livestreaming house concerts — to provide some welcome relief to the many people who are homebound and provide a source of income for the performers.

That trend continues, with at least one band going, well, viral with a parody video about the effects of the coronavirus. Ty Christian, aka Fang VonWrathenstein, made the best of being home alone and unable to assemble his Madison metal band Lords of the Trident. Going stir crazy in his basement (despite the presence of multiple arcade games), Christian barely had to change the words of the song “I Believe in a Thing Called Love” by The Darkness to create the parody “I Believe I’m in Quarantine.”

The video racked up over 19,500 views within three days of being posted, and it was ranked No. 3 on a list of “a bunch of coronavirus-themed song parodies” published by The Onion on Monday.

The song proves the strength of Christian’s metal falsetto singing voice. Nevertheless, he is livestreaming a recital of him singing classic tenor arias at 8 p.m. Thursday on the band’s YouTube channel. It is during that performance he promises to announce an “exciting new thing” coming out Friday — a to-be-revealed collaboration between Christian and John Yellend, the lead singer of the power metal band Judicator based in Tucson, Arizona.

Erik Kjelland to livestream Wednesday night

Another local musician, Erik Kjelland — frontman for The Mascot Theory — is livestreaming a show at 7 p.m. Wednesday night on Facebook. Alone with his guitar, Kjelland will play songs he’s written, new and old, as well as a few covers. He pledges to also take requests “and chat with folks who need a little entertainment in their personal bunkers.”

More links to livestreaming and online projects by local acts will be added to this story, so check back frequently.

