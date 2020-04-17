More locations in Madison ‘light it blue’ to support frontline, essential staff

Photo courtesy of city of Madison

MADISON, Wis. — The Monona Terrace and Madison Municipal Building will be lit up in blue starting Thursday as part of the #LightItBlue Campaign.



The Kohl Center, Camp Randall and Overture Center for the Arts have also been turned blue.

The #LightItBlue campaign invites businesses, venues and communities across the area to turn blue to support frontline staff and essential workers.

“There are millions of essential workers on the frontlines of the pandemic working for you, so please stay at home for them,” a release said.

If you see a local building lit up in blue, share it on social media using #LightItBlue and tag the City of Madison.

