More Hilldale stores reopen for holiday weekend

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

MADISON, Wis. — Hilldale announced Friday that more stores will re-open during the Memorial Day weekend with new safety measures to keep employees and visitors safe.

According to a news release, stores like Twigs and Pier South will allow five customers inside the store at a time with curbside and in-store pickup still available. Kendra Scott accessories store is open for curbside pick-up and Lucky Brand is also open for five customers at a time, with virtual styling appointments and curbside pick-up, the release said.

Officials said increased sanitation practices like thorough cleaning of common and high-touch area like doors, trash receptacles and furniture are now in place. Staff and on-site team members are required to wear face coverings.

Guests are encouraged to wear face masks and can request a free one from Hilldale security if needed, the release said.

For a full list of open Hilldale businesses, click here.

