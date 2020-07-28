More districts determine back to school plans for 2020-2021 school year

MADISON, Wis.– More districts are determining methods of instruction come the first day of school this Fall.

Most districts in Dane County announced they would be starting the year virtually, with students learning online until COVID-19 conditions improve. These districts include Madison Metropolitan School District, Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District, Sun Prairie Area School District and Stoughton Area School District.

Parent’s choice is a popular plan in Rock County where districts including, School District of Janesville, School District of Beloit Turner, and Evansville Community School District are giving families the choice between all in-person, all virtual or hybrid learning methods.

In more rural areas, districts aren’t looking past the idea of all in-person learning. Districts including Belmont Community School District, School District of Shullsburg, Platteville School District, and Barneveld School District are preparing to send students back to school five days each week, with health and safety modifications.

The hybrid model introduced this year was chosen by Mineral Point Unified School District. School District of Belleville will do hybrid half-days, where students are split in half and attend classes at different times of the day.

Many of these districts will adjust plans as COVID-19 conditions change for worse or for better.

