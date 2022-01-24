‘Mooove over:’ Cows block traffic on US 151 near Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Traffic was blocked on US 151 for about half an hour Monday because of a group of cattle.

Three of the adventurous animals wandered onto the road outside Sun Prairie, causing delays.

Sun Prairie Police were able to corral the cattle and clear the road. No injuries to humans or cows were reported.

The road has since been cleared and traffic returned to normal.

