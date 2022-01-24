‘Mooove over:’ Cows block traffic on US 151 near Sun Prairie

by Kyle Jones

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Traffic was blocked on US 151 for about half an hour Monday because of a group of cattle.

Three of the adventurous animals wandered onto the road outside Sun Prairie, causing delays.

**TRAFFIC ALERT** Please avoid the area north of USH 151 northbound at Main Street due to a herd of cattle on the highway. Please find an alternate route. — Sun Prairie PD (@sunprairiepd) January 24, 2022

Sun Prairie Police were able to corral the cattle and clear the road. No injuries to humans or cows were reported.

We apologize for the udder chaos we caused on your Monday afternoon commute… we were just as confused as she was! pic.twitter.com/07TmOhyqmz — Sun Prairie PD (@sunprairiepd) January 24, 2022

The road has since been cleared and traffic returned to normal.

