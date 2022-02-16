Monument to honor past, present Black leaders in Madison

by McKenna Alexander

Courtesy: The Center for Black Excellence and Culture/JLA Architects

MADISON – The Center for Black Excellence and Culture is one step closer to reality after a million dollar donation was granted on Tuesday. Members of the Center’s advisory council said a special monument, included in the plan’s renderings, will serve to be a permanent piece of recognition for Madison’s Black leaders.

The monument will have the names of generations of families in the area. One of those names is Rev. David Smith’s mother.

“A lot of work, a lot of sweat, a lot of tears that’s happened from leaders right here in Madison,” Smith said. “So in promoting our national heroes as we always do, we also want to make sure that our local heroes are recognized.”

Smith said the monument will also recognize black politicians, educators, activists and more from Madison that have left a legacy; something the center is focusing on, while also looking toward the future. The monument is scheduled to break ground in late 2022, with doors opening in late 2023.

