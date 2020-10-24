Monticello woman arrested on suspicion of OWI after colliding with parked car

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

GREEN COUNTY, Wis. — Green County Police arrested 22-year-old Marquel Hawthorn early on Saturday for her first offense of operating a motor vehicle under the influence after a colliding with a parked car.

Police responded to a report of a two vehicle crash on the 200 block of N Main St around 1:34 a.m. Hawthorn was driving on N Main St when she collided with an unoccupied parked vehicle.

The crash caused the struck vehicle to collide with a nearby brick building, causing minor damages to the building. Hawthorn’s vehicle was severely damaged and towed from the scene.

The struck vehicle received moderate damages. The owner was notified and the car was removed from the scene.

Hawthorn was transported to the Monroe Clinic Emergency Room by Green County EMS where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Her seatbelt usage is unknown.

Police arrested Hawthorn for her first OWI offense as well as Unsafe Lane Deviation and Failure to Keep Vehicle under Control. She was released pending a mandatory court appearance.

