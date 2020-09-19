Montello resident arrested on heroin charges

MONTELLO, Wis. — Deputies with the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Montello woman on Thursday on multiple drug charges after officials executed a search warrant on a residence in the 200 block of Montello Street.

Stephanie Neighbors, 51, was charged with five counts of distribution of heroin, possession with the intent to deliver heroin, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia and neglecting a child.

Officials said they found 46 grams of heroin, which had an estimated value of $3,053, during the search. They also seized drug paraphernalia and a loaded gun with the serial number scratched off.

During an investigation prior to the execution of the search warrant, law enforcement officials seized a total of 48.4 grams of heroin.

The investigation was conducted by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force.