Montello resident arrested on heroin charges
MONTELLO, Wis. — Deputies with the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Montello woman on Thursday on multiple drug charges after officials executed a search warrant on a residence in the 200 block of Montello Street.
Stephanie Neighbors, 51, was charged with five counts of distribution of heroin, possession with the intent to deliver heroin, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia and neglecting a child.
Officials said they found 46 grams of heroin, which had an estimated value of $3,053, during the search. They also seized drug paraphernalia and a loaded gun with the serial number scratched off.
During an investigation prior to the execution of the search warrant, law enforcement officials seized a total of 48.4 grams of heroin.
The investigation was conducted by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force.
