Monroe woman injured in crash, facing OWI charges, deputies say

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

TOWN OF WASHINGTON, Wis. — A Monroe woman was arrested on suspicion of first-offense operating while under the influence following a crash in Green County.

Deputies were dispatched to the N7100 block of County Road N in the Town of Washington around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a release by the Green County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Cherie L. Lafave Hughes, 57, failed to negotiate a curve in the road. Her vehicle left the road, entered a ditch, hit a culvert and went airborne, according to the release.

The vehicle came to rest on its roof.

Lafave Hughes was extricated from the vehicle by deputies, the release said. Lafave Hughes reported that she was wearing her seat belt.

She suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to a local hospital.

Lafaye Hughes was cited for first-offense of operating while under the influence of alcohol and failure to keep a vehicle under control, the release said.

