Monroe to hold firework show, other activities canceled

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MONROE, Wis. — Monroe plans to have a firework show on the Fourth of July, but the city will not hold any other holiday activities.

The Parks and Recreation Department posted about the decision on Facebook. Staff said the band concert, carnival, ballgames and concessions have all be canceled.

The fireworks will be launched from Twining Park. However there will be no ground display and Twining Park Road and the parking lots at Twining Park will be closed.

People are encouraged to practice physical distancing by watching the fireworks from home or from their vehicle in other local parking lots.

WEKZ will be playing patriotic music on 93.7 during the fireworks show.

