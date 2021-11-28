Monroe Street shops shine on Small Business Saturday

MADISON, Wis. – Local shops got a chance to shine on Monroe Street for Small Business Saturday.

Dozens of shops celebrated the day with deals and prize drawings.

Between recent construction on the street, and the pandemic, store owners said they were happy to have customers back.

“This is a joyous day after the difficulties of the past year,” one owner said.

Saturday marked the 12th year of Monroe Street’s Small Business Day celebrations.

