Monroe schools pivoting to all-virtual learning for 2 weeks due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MONROE, Wis. — The School District of Monroe will once again switch to all-virtual learning for two weeks after a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the community and schools.

The new plan will affect the elementary, middle and high schools, according to a letter from District Administrator​ Rick Waski that was sent to families Thursday.

“We are committed to the health and safety of our students and staff and understand that this is a challenge for our families,” Waski said in the statement.

Virtual instruction will begin Monday and continue through at least Oct. 29.

If the number of active cases and people in quarantine decrease in the coming days, the district intends to return to in-person instruction at all schools the week of Nov. 2.

More information can be found on the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.

