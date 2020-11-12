Monroe School District pivots to virtual learning through Thanksgiving

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MONROE, Wis. — The Monroe School District is pivoting all students in elementary, middle and high school to virtual learning on Monday due to a rise in coronavirus cases in the community.

“We are committed to the health and safety of our students and staff and will continue to monitor the number of active cases in Green County, the number of active cases in our schools, the number of students and staff in quarantine, and other relevant data,” District Administrator Rick Waski said in a press release. “Thank you to our students, staff, and families for their flexibility and continued support this school year.”

Waski said all Monroe School District schools will remain virtual through Thanksgiving.

The school district’s entire COVID-19 plan is available here.

