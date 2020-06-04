Monroe Police Department warns of a bear inside city

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MONROE, Wis. — The Monroe Police Department has been getting calls of a bear inside the city limits, according to a Facebook post.

The Department of Natural Resources warden said the bear will likely leave town, but they advise staying away and maintaining distance.

The bear was last seen to the north of Monroe, but if it tries to get back into town, the DNR and law enforcement plan to try to get it out of town. It was last seen by Alphorn Ford around 6:15 a.m. Thursday.

Shooting the bear is not an option, the DNR warden said. That would only be an option if it was an immediate threat to human life.



