Monroe police arrest wanted Illinois man in Green County

MONROE, Wis. — Officers with the Monroe Police Department arrested a wanted Illinois man Sunday, according to a news release.

Law enforcement officials said, police was dispatched to the 1300 block of 17th Street for a report of an unwanted patron causing disturbance.

Officials found Micheal E. Hoffman, 34, of Shannon, Illinois a few blocks away from where officers first responded.

Hoffman was later arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct, resisting and obstructing.

Officials said during the course of the arrest, officers was notified that Hoffman had a felony warrant for his arrest out of the State of Illinois.

Hoffman was taken into custody and is being held in the Green County Jail pending his extradition to Illinois.

