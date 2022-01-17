Monroe Police arrest two teens in alleged beating of 14-year-old boy

by Kyle Jones

freeimages.com

MONROE, Wis. – Monroe Police arrested two teens after they allegedly beat another teen Sunday night.

According to police, a group of four boys was seen beating another teen in the 2200 block of 10th Street just before 11 p.m.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A person in the neighborhood reportedly broke up the incident and the boys ran away.

Responding police found an injured 14-year-old boy at the scene and Green County EMS was called.

One block away, officers found and arrested two teen boys, a 16-year-old from Monroe and a 15-year-old from Brodhead.

The 16-year-old faces charges of substantial battery, underage drinking, possession of drug paraphernalia, underage possession of tobacco products, and expelling bodily fluids at a law enforcement officer.

The 15-year-old faces a charge of underage drinking and was released to a parent.

Police said multiple other suspects have been identified in the case. The incident remains under investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.