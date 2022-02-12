Monroe police arrest three in alleged marijuana growing operation

by Kyle Jones

Elvis Santana/freeimages.com

MONROE, Wis. — Police arrested three people Thursday for allegedly running a marijuana growing operation.

Police, along with agents from the State Line Area Narcotics Team, searched a house in the 500 block of 21st Street just after 5 a.m.

Officers reportedly found over 17 thousand grams (about 37 pounds) of suspected marijuana, over 200 suspected tetrahydrocannabinol cartridges, and 16 marijuana plants.

They also reportedly found over 140 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, over 50 grams of suspected cocaine, and 2.84 grams of suspected heroin.

Police said they also seized a pistol, ammunition, money, and drug paraphernalia.

A 47-year-old Monroe man was arrested and faces charges of maintaining a drug trafficking place, manufacturing tetrahydrocannabinol, manufacturing psilocybin, and possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.

He also faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm, felony bail jumping, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 40-year-old Monroe woman was arrested and faces charges of maintaining a drug trafficking place, manufacturing tetrahydrocannabinol, manufacturing psilocybin, and possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.

She also faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 56-year-old Monroe man was arrested and faces a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

News 3 Now is not naming the suspects at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in court. They are currently being held in the Green County Jail.

