Monroe Police arrest man who was allegedly growing marijuana

by Kyle Jones

MONROE, Wis. – Monroe Police arrested a man Sunday who was allegedly growing marijuana.

Police said Tuesday that Dylan Sims, 28, was growing and preparing the drug at his residence.

Officers were responding to an incident in the 2200 block of 1st Street Sunday night when they reportedly smelled marijuana.

After searching the residence, officers found the plants and growing equipment.

Sims was arrested and initially charged with manufacturing THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Green County Jail.

