Monroe motorcyclist loses control of motorcycle due to gravel, sustains non-life threatening injuries

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

CADIZ, Wis. — Robert J. Field, 63, of Monroe, was ejected from his motorcycle at 12:06 p.m. Monday after losing control of his motorcycle on South Highway 11 in the town of Cadiz.

A release said Field was attempting to turn onto Cadiz Springs Road when he lost control of his motorcycle due to gravel in the roadway. The motorcycle overturned and was ejected from the motorcycle, the release said.

The motorcycle was damaged and towed. Field wore a helmet and sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash. He was taken to the Monroe Clinic Emergency Room by EMS.

Green County Sheriff’s deputies, Green County EMS and the Browntown Fire Department responded.



