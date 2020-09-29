Monroe Middle School moving to virtual instruction due to positive COVID-19 cases among students, staff

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MONROE, Wis. — The School District of Monroe has announced its middle school will be switching to virtual learning starting Wednesday due to an increase in COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

Two staff members and two students at the middle school have tested positive as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the news release. The district said an additional 40 students and three staff members have since been quarantined.

The change to remote instruction will be effective through Oct. 8. The release said the status of the high school and elementary schools for next week will be decided Thursday, though the high school already pivoted to virtual learning earlier in the month.

“We understand and recognize the challenges this decision brings for our families and students, especially with short notice,” the district said in a statement Tuesday. “We are committed to the health and safety of our students and staff and know that without this change to our operational plan we would likely see an increase in cases at the middle school.”

The district also shared a summary of its operational plan for the next two weeks:

Monroe High School: Sept. 28 – Oct 1 – Plan C (all virtual), Oct. 5 – Oct. 8 – Plan B or C (to be determined)

Monroe Middle School: Sept. 30 – Oct 1 – Plan C (all virtual), Oct. 5 – Oct. 8 – Plan C (all virtual)

Elementary schools: Sept. 28 – Oct. 1 – Plan B (Group 1 in-person instruction, Group 2 virtual learning), Oct. 5 – Oct. 8 – Plan B or C (to be determined)

More information on the number of active cases can visit the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.

