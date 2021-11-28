Monroe man hospitalized after crashing into traffic sign, culvert

by Kyle Jones

JORDAN, Wis. – A Monroe man was hospitalized Saturday after a single-vehicle crash.

Green County officials said Dale Amacher, 60, was driving east in the W8400 block of State Highway 81 just after 7 p.m.

Amacher’s vehicle reportedly left the road, hitting a traffic sign and a culvert.

Officials said Amacher was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and airbags were deployed.

Amacher was taken to the hospital by Green County EMS for further treatment.

The extent of his injuries has not been released. He was also cited for failing to keep his vehicle under control.

