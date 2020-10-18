Monroe man faces 4th OWI offense after arrest in Clarno

Margarita Vinogradov

CLARNO, Wis. — Green County and Monroe officials arrested a Monroe man for his 4th offense of operating while under the influence after responding to a report of an overturned vehicle on the N1400 block of Bethel Road early this morning.

The investigation revealed that Joshua W. Golackson, 37, was traveling westbound when he struck downed power lines in the roadway. The vehicle then overturned and came to a rest.

The Green County Sheriff’s department said Golackson and a passenger reported injuries and were transported by ambulance for further medical treatment. The vehicle sustained severe damage and was towed from the scene.

Further investigation revealed that the power lines were down due to a prior hit and run motor vehicle crash. This incident remains under investigation.

Golackson is being held at the Green County jail pending court.

