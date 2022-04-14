Monroe man attacks mother with knife, police say

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MONROE, Wis. — The Monroe Police Department says it has arrested a 29-year-old man who allegedly attacked his mother with a knife.

Officers were called to a home on 24th Street just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday after getting the report of the knife attack.

Police say another one of the 63-year-old mother’s sons, a 32-year-old had intervened in the attack, and the 29-year-old fled the scene.

The mother was taken to SSM Health Monroe Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities. The son who intervened also suffered minor injuries, but was treated and released.

The 29-year-old suspect was found by Green County Sheriff’s Department deputies a few blocks away less than a half-hour after the attack and arrested.

Police say the incident remains under investigation, but they do not believe the community was at risk.

The suspect is currently in the Green County jail, but News 3 Now is not naming him at this time due to a policy not to name people accused of crimes until they are formally charged.

