Monroe man arrested on suspicion of 2nd offense OWI in Green County

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

SPRING GROVE, Wis. — Green County Sheriff’s Office authorities arrested a Monroe man early Sunday morning on an OWI charge after receiving reports that he had nearly crashed several times and was traveling in the wrong lane.

Officials received a complaint around 2:30 a.m. reporting the erratic driving in the W100 block of State Highway 81. Responding deputies found the vehicle in the W1700 block of State Highway 11 and subsequently conducted a traffic stop.

Gustavo Luz Miranda, 34, of Monroe, was then arrested on suspicion of second-offense OWI. Luz Miranda was also cited for operating after revocation and possession of open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.