Monroe man arrested for third OWI after crash in Clarno

by Kyle Jones

CLARNO, Wis. – Green County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after a crash in Clarno early Sunday morning.

Officials said the man’s vehicle was found in a field near the intersection of Haddinger and Advance roads just before 3 a.m.

The man, a 26-year-old from Monroe, was arrested for operating while under the influence – third offense.

He also faces charges of bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an office, damage to property, and disorderly conduct.

The man was cited for failing to keep his vehicle under control, operating a vehicle without an IID, and failing to notify law enforcement of an accident.

He was also cited for hit and run and operating after revocation.

The Green County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man, but News 3 Now is withholding that information until formal charges are filed.

