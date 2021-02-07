Monroe man arrested for fourth OWI

Shelby Evans by Shelby Evans

freeimages.com

MONROE, Wis. — A police officer arrested a Monroe man early Sunday morning for allegedly driving under the influence.

Police arrested the man, 38-year-old Adam J. Dundee, following a traffic stop in the 1600 block of 14th Avenue.

A report says he was booked into the Green County Jail on a fourth-offense OWI charge and cited for operating after revocation.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.