Monroe High School pivots to virtual learning for 2 weeks following rise in COVID-19 cases

Sarah Gray by Sarah Gray

MONROE, Wis. — Monroe High School will be holding classes virtually for the next two weeks after an increase in positive Covid-19 cases.

A memo from District Administrator Rick Waski said three staff members and four students at the high school have tested positive as of Friday morning. An additional 14 students and 8 staff are in quarantine “which has made it difficult to operate the high school in a face-to-face setting in the short-term,” Waski said.

The memo suggests 13 students and three staff members across the rest of the district are also in quarantine, but no other positive cases have been identified. The memo said “we feel we can safely and effectively operate the middle and elementary schools in a face-to-face manner at this time.”

The High School will be all virtual through Oct. 1st.

